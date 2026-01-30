FOLLOWUP: Kenyon Hall’s new sign now in place too

(WSB photo, this morning)

Kenyon Hall‘s “grand reopening” (after months of renovations) events continue tonight with an Open Mic under way now (free to perform or watch, continuing until 10 pm). And one of the major finishing touches that wasn’t shown in our Thursday preview is now on view – the new sign, shown above.

(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon)

Putting it up was a tricky operation just before sunset last night – we stopped by for a look just as it went up, but the sign remained mostly obscured by scaffolding, so we went back today for the full view. (The old sign, we’re told, will be displayed on posts on the south side of the yard out front.)

The 110-year-old former Olympic Heights Social Hall is owned and operated by nonprofit Seattle Artists; the “grand reopening” weekend includes a chance to just drop in for a look, the Root Beer Social open house 2-4 pm Sunday (February 1).