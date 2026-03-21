HAPPENING NOW: Bidding time for West Seattle High School Baseball Silent Auction

Take a swing at something in the West Seattle HS Baseball Silent Auction – dozens of items from gift cards to golf to art – and you just might hit it out of the park! Here’s the auction announcement we were asked to share with you:

The West Seattle High School Baseball Silent Auction is now open, and bidding is live!

The auction is open to the public, so anyone can participate and support the WSHS Baseball program. Take a look at the great items available and place your bids today to help support our student-athletes. Everything from $30 Mariners tickets on the 100 level to amazing support from local businesses and families!

Bidding closes at 8:00 pm on March 28, 2026 (next Saturday).

You do not need to attend the event to participate or win. Winning bidders will be contacted (within 48 hours) after the auction closes to arrange pickup or shipping (shipping available for most items).

Every bid helps fund important needs for the program, including uniforms, equipment, training resources, and player development opportunities.

Browse the auction and start bidding today.

Thank you for supporting West Seattle High School Baseball and our student-athletes!