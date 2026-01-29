SNEAK PEEK: See inside renovated Kenyon Hall, hours before reopening

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Later today, a brand-new sign will go up at 7904 35th SW, declaring the historic building to be Kenyon Hall: Community Center for the Arts.

What was originally the Olympic Heights Social Hall has been closed since midsummer but not empty – it’s been a hive of renovation work, and some of it is continuing up to the last minute before the first of four reopening events, an Industry Mixer 6-8 pm tonight.

Kenyon Hall’s Murphy Janssen let us visit for a quick preview this morning. Most of the renovation work isn’t something that you’d notice immediately upon entry unless you are familiar with Kenyon Hall in intimate detail – the newly sanded and refinished floor, for example, is the original maple flooring, only, Murphy says, but it’s now “danceable” – no more concern that your foot might catch a splinter or snag. Here’s a section of unrefinished floor contrated with the new, lighter look:

There’s a new stage, too, enabling shows with larger bands, for example. What you won’t see – but has increased peace of mind among the hall’s nonprofit operators, is the electrical upgrade, from panel to wiring. And as for the Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ – it will continue to be a centerpiece:

If you look closely, you’ll see HVAC equipment to keep temperature and humidity under control for the sake of the organ’s longevity:

And when you return to Kenyon Hall, don’t forget to check out the restroom, even if you don’t need to:

It’s been converted into an all-gender restroom with an ADA-compliant stall, in an upgrade that has been long planned.

A few touches will remain to be completed even after this reopening weekend, like new blown-glass sconces on the walls (which now sport a brighter shade of paint).

Though the Kenyon Hall crew had hoped to reopen sooner, the extensive work that’s been done gives the 110-year-od building a better chance of lasting another century. Meantime, if you visit this weekend, look for the “history wall” where they plan to display some of the memorabilia they uncovered during these months of work! “It’s been a trip to go through all this,” Murphy marvels.

REOPENING WEEKEND EVENTS: Tonight (Thursday), 6-8 pm, Industry Mixer; Friday (January 30), 6-10 pm, Open Mic; Saturday (January 31), 7 pm, Cartoon Mess Live!; Sunday (February 1), 2-4 pm, Root Beer Social (open house). For events beyond that, see the Kenyon Hall calendar.