Explore Alki history on this year’s free walking tours

(WSB file photo)

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has another series of Alki History Walking Tours planned for the next half year, leaving the Log House Museum at 11 am on first and second Saturdays. Here’s what to know:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s popular Alki History Walking Tour is back! Attendees will learn about the history of Alki Beach, the peoples who have lived here, and how settlement by various groups and individuals has left its mark on Alki. You’ll visit historic and cultural sites in the area and discuss how our understanding of the area and its people continues to evolve.

Tour stops include the Log House Museum, Fir Lodge/Alki Homestead, historic sites and monuments at Alki Beach, and Doc Maynard’s home in West Seattle.

Tours are offered rain or shine and include about one mile of walking with multiple stops. The tour is ADA accessible, although there are no stops that include seating.

This program is FREE although registration is required (attendance is capped at 20 sign-ups). Suggested $25 donations gladly accepted.

To register for a walking tour, please visit: loghousemuseum.org