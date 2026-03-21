HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle’s annual free recycle/reuse/shred event

We’re in the south lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), new location for the annual free recycle/reuse/shred event presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association with a variety of partners. (Here’s what they will and won’t take this year.) First thing we noticed: No backup on 16th. Not much of a wait once you’re in the lot. The line at the shredding truck is the main wait – see our top photo. It’s a two-step process this year – park, and take your stuff over to the trucks (there are volunteers with carts if needed).

This continues until noon.