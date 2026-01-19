Curtain rising soon on next season of intergenerational theater – calling all teens!

(Photo of last year’s intergenerational-theater cohort)

The BAYFEST Intergenerational Theatre Project is back – and recruiting! They have some adult openings but are particularly looking for teens to join. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Interested in performing? Would you like to get paid to rehearse and perform with other teens and adults?

Calling all teens for the Spring 2026 cohort of the BAYFEST Intergenerational Theatre Project!

8-10 Teens and 8-10 Senior adults chosen by BAYFEST will meet every 2 weeks or so (except during school holidays) from late February through early June in West Seattle on a weekend morning. We’ll use theatre games and exercises, guided discussions, group collaboration, and writing to create an original piece of theatre that explores intergenerational themes in new and creative ways. The Project will culminate with several public performances in early June.

NO THEATRE EXPERIENCE NECESSARY and TEEN PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A STIPEND OF $25 PER SESSION FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION (and/or community service hours). It is free for participating adults.

Anyone interested in applying should email us ASAP at BAYFESTyouthTheatre@gmail.com . We will send an application. The project will be led by BAYFEST Director Robert Shampain, who has over 35 years experience leading this type of workshop-format project.

NO THEATRE EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, just a willingness to commit to working with a multi-generational ensemble and having fun! Visit BAYFESTyouthTheatre.org and follow the links for more info.