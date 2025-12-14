West Seattle Junction Cocoa and Coat Drive, Hanukkah’s first night, more on the list for your Sunday

(Texted photo – holiday mode for Highland Park’s Steller’s Jay)

Today again brings a two-part event list – first part, the holiday-related highlights, from both our West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SELFIES WITH SANTA: 8:30 am-11 am Saturday and Sunday mornings in December, DIY photos with Santa at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), donation requested for West Seattle Food Bank.

SANTA BRUNCH AT HARRY’S BEACH HOUSE: 9 am-1 pm, reservations required, link and info here. (2676 Alki SW)

HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS COCOA & COAT DRIVE: At the south end of the Farmers’ Market with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, 10 am-2 pm – bring new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and – “Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa courtesy of Husky Deli.” Donations go to the West Seattle Food Bank clothing bank Clothesline.

206 MAKERS’ MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: Find multiple creators/vendors at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), vendors with ceramics, textiles, baked goods, more. 10 am-2 pm.

VIVA STUDIO TOUR ON VASHON: 10 am-5 pm again today, final day for a self-guided tour of Vashon Islaand artists’ studios, just a ferry ride away. Info and locations at vivartists.com. (WSB sponsor)

WESTWOOD ART STUDIO HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Final day for this group show and sale, 12 pm-5 pm today, more info here. (9042 31st SW)

CHRISTMAS TREES: Final weekend day for Holy Rosary Tree Lot (42nd/Dakota, 9 am-8 pm today). List of all vendors is in our Holiday Guide.

(Saturday sunset photographed by Chris Frankovich – sunsets start getting later tonight – 4:18 pm – and beyond!)

HANUKKAH: Begins at sundown tonight (4:18 pm). Two public events next weekend – see the list in our Holiday Guide.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 4:45 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: Northwest Boychoir‘s second performance of “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW and SW Genesee)

Now today’s other highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!) and inbox:

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in almost-winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more. (Note that our state’s flooding may have affected some of the growers you usually see.)

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Sunday run – 10:30 am this week, combined with a holiday party, leaving from Ounces. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘SUNDAY SOLIDARITY ACTION’: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding event, also including a drop-off food drive through the end of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

BLOCK PRINTING WORKSHOP: 1 pm at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘PENELOPE’ MATINEE AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse is presenting the folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 3 pm matinée today; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: Monthly meeting features guest speaker Shasti Conrad, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, 3:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Packaging performs in-store at Easy Street Records at 5 pm, all ages, no cover. (4559 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sundays feature live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Or maybe you have a listing for our West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!