Final weekend for West Seattle’s only nonprofit-benefiting tree lot

If you plan on getting a Christmas tree but don’t have it yet, the Holy Rosary School Tree Lot wants you to know this is its final weekend – here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

While we are open through December 16th, this is the last weekend of the Holy Rosary Tree Lot. Located behind the school [map], enter through the alley off Dakota. Freshly cut trees (2-10′), wreath and garland available.

Not only does the Tree Lot benefit Holy Rosary School, but a portion of the proceeds are donated to the West Seattle Food Bank and Salvation Army Hickman House. New this year, the lot is also collecting new and gently used coats for our neighbors in need at Union Gospel Mission.

Come support Holy Rosary School and local charities by purchasing your tree and greenery at the oldest, continuously run tree lot in West Seattle!