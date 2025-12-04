WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another business hit by burglars again, Cherry Consignment

“I am so sad. 3 years in a row. My heart is so broken.” That’s what Cherry Consignment proprietor Nyla Bittermann told us in a text accompanying that photo of glass smashed by burglars who broke into her store (4142 California SW) overnight. Nyla celebrated her store’s 16th anniversary this past summer; burglars have now hit her for three consecutive years . She says the burglars this time appeared to be a man and woman, in and out within minutes – here are screengrabs from security video:

She is “still assessing what’s missing.” The police incident # is 25-354878. Her shop will be open as planned today, noon-7 pm (participating in The Junction’s first Shop Late Thursday this season). This is the second night in a row with business burglaries in West Seattle, and Nyla adds, “It just breaks my heart how many small businesses have been broken into. It’s more important than ever to support your local small businesses.”