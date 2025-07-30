BIZNOTES: Two West Seattle businesses celebrating double-digit anniversaries

Two local businesses are inviting you to upcoming anniversary celebrations:

DINNER PARTY FOR MIOPOSTO ADMIRAL’S TENTH: Mioposto in Admiral (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor) has hit a milestone, 10 years in business, and invites you to celebrate next Tuesday night:

Join us at Mioposto Admiral on Tuesday, August 5th from 6-9 pm for food and drink specials and live music from Shaun Crawford from 6-8 pm! You may have seen Shaun gracing the stage with local acts RUB, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Bearaxe, Acid Tongue, and many more. Now you can catch him solo and vibe to his unique mix of soul, indie, and southern charm. Come bask in the sun, raise a glass, and help us celebrate 10 great years.

The restaurant opened a decade ago in a space that had previously housed a longtime antique shop.

SWEET 16 FOR CHERRY CONSIGNMENT: Also in August, proprietor Nyla Bittermann is celebrating another year in business for Cherry Consignment – 16 in all!

That photo is from our visit to the shop on the north edge of The Junction, 4142 California SW, two years ago, when she was celebrating 14 years in business. Now it’s Cherry’s “Sweet 16” and the party’s on Saturday, August 9. Nyla’s invitation: “We’ll have all the fun things to ring in sixteen years, with snacks, sips, steals, and surprises. Thank you for making this happen – come let us celebrate you!”