WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Neighboring beach businesses Alki Coffee Co., West Seattle Arcade targeted by burglars, again

We’ve heard this morning from the owners of both Alki Coffee Co. and neighboring West Seattle Arcade (2700 block of Alki Avenue SW), about burglars breaking into – or trying to break into – their businesses early today:

ALKI COFFEE CO.: This is the third break-in in five months, notes Alki Coffee Co. co-proprietor Jonathan Stebbins, who sent two video clips, the first showing the burglars taking just 40 seconds to get in:

I am unfortunately reaching out once again to let you know of another break-in at our shop down on Alki. Happened this morning around 3:45/3:50 am. From the camera footage this definitely looks like the same two guys that broke in back in mid-July. Hard to tell if was the same from the October break-in. The two today use some kind of tool to pop the lock out on the front door (as you can see in the video above). They drive a blue/purple 4-door hatchback with black rims. The shorter guy looks to be wearing a blue Carhartt hoodie with orange lettering down the sleeve that says Carhartt. The taller guy has a black and gray coat with a green hoodie underneath and black and blue sneakers with blue laces (possibly Nike). Fortunately having gone cashless after the last break-in, they did not get any cash, but the did take an iPad that we use for music, etc. (second clip) Not sure at this point what can be done but would love for anyone who might be able to identify these two to reach out to the Southwest Precinct (206-733-9800) with any info. Our case number is 2025-353695

.

WEST SEATTLE ARCADE: Before hitting Alki Coffee, the burglars tried to get into West Seattle Arcade next door. Proprietors Elyssa and Matt Cichy sent word on that, also including video:

Just wanted to alert the neighborhood that we had another attempted break-in at the arcade. Looks like they moved on and successfully broke into Alki Coffee after failing to crowbar our doors open.

Here’s our coverage of past incidents:

Alki Coffee/Ben & Jerry’s break-ins – October and July

West Seattle Arcade burglary attempt – July