WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: WyLights 2025

The 40th SW and SW Charlestown area near the water tower (aka standpipe) has grown a lot brighter since our early-season visit. For tonight’s spotlight, we received Wyatt‘s photo of his “WyLights 2025” display – and he says it remains a work in progress: “Happy Holidays! More lights going up after the wind!” Still 10 nights to show lights through Christmas, and we have more in queue; thanks again to everyone who’s sent pics and/or tips to westseattleblog@gmail.com … and go here to scroll through all the places we’ve shown already!