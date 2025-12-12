WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Fun fence

Tonight’s West Seattle Christmas-lights spotlight is a location we showed last year – with a completely different look. Last year the fence at 34th SW and SW Cambridge had big snowflake shapes; this year, it’s lights in light, as shown above. The photo is from Stephanie, who happened onto the display, and sent this photo from the same area:

If you’ve seen particularly lively lights – or have your own – tips welcome, with or without photos, at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! Scroll this WSB archive section to see what we’ve already shown.