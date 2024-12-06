TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘All aglow’ on a fence

(WSB photos)

That fence at 34th/Cambridge was nominated by Yvonne as a don’t-miss display of lights:

I don’t have the house # but along Cambridge St there is a long fence with a LONG display of what looks like pool noodles with rope lights running through them in the shapes of giant snow flakes. Maybe 5 or 7 of these very large, bright & colorful snowflake shapes. Definitely worth a photo on the WSB! I am a frequent walker & saw them in the daylight but wasn’t sure what they were…was thinking yard art? until I walked by in the dark and saw them all aglow.

We went over for a look tonight and they’re indeed “all aglow,” on the north side of Cambridge.

