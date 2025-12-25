TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: West Seattle’s Madonna, shining

tleblog-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2025/12/madonna25.jpg”>

On this Christmas night, we visited 36th Avenue SW just south of SW Hanford, to see if the Gai Family‘s Madonna is in place and brightly illuminated again this season, and indeed, that’s what we found. It’s been two years since Ron Gai, son of the display’s creator Phil Gai, crafted this crown-shaped setting, and seven years since he brought back the display, which his baking-entrepreneur father had retired in 1996.

