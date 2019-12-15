TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Return of the Gai Family display

A longtime Christmas-season landmark in West Seattle is shining again. We received multiple tips abut the return of lights to the Gai Family house in the 3200 block of 36th SW. Not just the lights, but also the Madonna:

The family retired the display in 1996, according to a newspaper ad that year thanking the community. That was nine years before the death of patriarch Phil Gai, who with his brother Henry ran their namesake breadmaking company. One of the tipsters who told us about this, Douglas, says the Gais’ son Ron was “putting on the final touches” just last night.

P.S. Know of lights we should see? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!