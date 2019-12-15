West Seattle, Washington

TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Return of the Gai Family display

December 15, 2019 7:51 pm
 West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

A longtime Christmas-season landmark in West Seattle is shining again. We received multiple tips abut the return of lights to the Gai Family house in the 3200 block of 36th SW. Not just the lights, but also the Madonna:

The family retired the display in 1996, according to a newspaper ad that year thanking the community. That was nine years before the death of patriarch Phil Gai, who with his brother Henry ran their namesake breadmaking company. One of the tipsters who told us about this, Douglas, says the Gais’ son Ron was “putting on the final touches” just last night.

P.S. Know of lights we should see? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

  • ITotallyAgreeWithYou December 15, 2019 (8:08 pm)
    Oh, this brings me so much joy! I was just telling a transplant that when I was growing up, The Gai family house with their iconic holiday display was one my family made a point of viewing each and every year. The holidays wouldn’t have been complete without doing so. Thank you, Gai family, for then and for now!

