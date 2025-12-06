REPORT #3: Carols and rock at West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

Before the lights, the music! Three groups performed mini-concerts on the stage in Junction Plaza Park before the Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting. We got there too late to catch the opening performance by the Endolyne Children’s Choir, but recorded video with the two others. The show-stopping moment was the last song in our first clip above from the West Seattle-based Met Singers – a lyrical twist on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to tell the tale of Mariners slugger Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh. Below is the second half of the Met Singers’ onstage caroling, starting with “Jingle Bells”:

.

The choir, directed by Laurie de Leonne, was preceded by groups from the West Seattle School of Rock – they took short breaks between songs to re-form, so we recorded their songs one by one. Here are four – first, “Hazy Shade of Winter”:

“Santa’s Got a Brand-New Bag”:

“Merry Xmas Everybody”:





And “Super Rock Santa”:

One more report ahead from tonight’s event – the tree lighting!