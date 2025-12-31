New Year’s Eve 2025! Our West Seattle list for today/tonight

(Mount Rainier and the Duwamish River, seen from the bridge earlier this week – photo by James Bratsanos)

What’s below is mostly from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – regular Wednesday events remain on our calendar but we haven’t verified whether they’re all still on despite the semi-holiday, so this list is focusing on the NYE-specific:

RESTAURANTS AND COFFEE SHOPS THAT ARE OPEN TONIGHT (AND TOMORROW): We ask about New Year’s Eve/Day while compiling our Christmas coffee-shop list – see that list here – and restaurant/bar list – see that here. (Changes/additions? Please tell us!)

GROCERY STORE HOURS: Some changes for New Year’s Eve/Day, and one closure – here’s the list.

CELEBRATE NEW YEAR AT NOON: You can do this noon-2 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

NEW YEAR’S EVE WALKS: The Emerald City Wanderers‘ are offering 5K and 10K routes again tonight (and tomorrow):

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Say farewell to 2025 with a New Year’s Eve walk along Alki. Enjoy sunset views of Puget Sound and city lights of downtown Seattle, as well as the holiday lights of the West Seattle neighborhoods. Return on New Year’s Day for a lovely morning walk on a different route through West Seattle. On both days, join us afterward to warm up and socialize, with snacks and hot soup at the Start Location. New Year’s Eve: Registration: 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm Start Location: St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave. SW

NYE AT THE 4040 HOUSE: The lights-synched-to-music display at 4040 47th SW is on for New Year’s Eve! Received this morning:

Join us tonight from 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM as we ring in the New Year the best way we know how — with music, lights, and a whole lot of joy. We’ll be rocking straight through the night with a few new songs and a special midnight countdown to welcome 2026 in glowing style. Bundle up, bring your people, dance a little, and help us celebrate another year of community at the 4040 House. Friendly parking reminder: Please park along Dakota or Andover. Residents on 47th Ave SW rely on street parking, and the street is quite narrow.

NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT PARADE: Highland Park Improvement Club presents the NYE tradition – all-ages parade with noisemakers through neighborhoods in HP, leaving from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW). Gather at HPCS 5:30-6 pm; parade takes off at 6.

MASQUERADE NYE 2026 – New Year’s Eve celebration, 9 pm-2 am, at Jet City Labs & Revelry Room: “A stylish New Year’s Eve gathering with soulful DJ sets, a full buffet, a midnight champagne toast, and plenty of room to celebrate. Masquerade attire and masks encouraged.” Ticketed event. More info here.

THE FINAL TOAST: West Seattle Supper Club party at Phoenecia (4717 42nd SW)

8 pm-1 am, Various levels of ticketing and experiences – all in our calendar listing – ticketing page here.

MIDNIGHT FIREWORKS: Yes, the Space Needle plans pyrotechnics and drones again to greet 2025. Light shows precede the big display, starting at 10 pm – see the schedule here. If you’re not going downtown, myriad north/northeast-facing West Seattle spots have a view of the Needle (the Alki/Harbor waterfront gets clogged, though, so if you’re headed there, go early).

Anything to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us calendar/event listings, all year ’round!