Here’s what’s on our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Not all Christmas trees are evergreens! Seen in Gatewood)

Notes from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Bring donations of warm clothing to the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm again today.

COOKIES FOR THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE: Drop off homemade (no store-bought, please) cookies at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) 10 am-4 pm.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES … are listed in our Holiday Guide.

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for public drop-in viewing, 9 am-noon Mondays through Wednesdays this week and next. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food-bank donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC: Alex Baird plays while you shop at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan), 10 am-1 pm.

LIBRARY EVENTS: Nothing on the event calendar for local branches today, though they’re open regular hours today and Tuesday before systemwide holiday closure Wednesday and Thursday.

MOON ROOM OPEN FOR SHOPPING: Still have gifts to buy? Check out the Moon Room (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 11 am-6 pm today, tomorrow, and Wednesday!

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: See Santa at the grocery store! 1:30-4:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

AVAMERE COMMUNITY HOLIDAY PARTY: Stop by Avamere/Park West for a variety of tasty, fun holiday activities, 2-5 pm, all welcome. (1703 California SW)

EUROPEAN WINE TASTING: 4 pm, second of three tastings at West Seattle Cellars, Spanish wine tonight. (6026 California SW)

SPORTS: Nothing locally on the Metro League calendar for today/tonight.

SIGNMAKING: 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill), help West Seattle Indivisible make signs for January 24’s “We’re Still Standing” demonstrations.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia tonight! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION, TAKING A BREAK: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is canceled this week and next, resuming January 5.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players – enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!