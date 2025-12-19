BIZNOTE: Grand opening tonight for Mumbai Moonshine bar

Amid the recent stories about some local venues moving away from adults-only policies, now we have a local venue opening a new bar. Taste of Mumbai at 2300 California SW in The Admiral District is opening its bar Mumbai Moonshine with a celebration tonight at 8 pm, featuring belly-dancing performances starring West Seattle’s own Nadira. Among other things, the new bar will feature what was a staple of its predecessor, the Yen Wor – karaoke; 9 pm Friday sessions will be hosted by Sami Saurus. Mumbai Moonshine plans DJ nights, too. Though the venue has been open for two years, it changed ownership just half a year ago, as noted here.