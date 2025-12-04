Also on Delridge Way: Work to start on turnaround at 22nd SW

Last June, after months of controversy over City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s espousal of removing a centerline curb on Delridge Way, he and Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the curb would stay and three other projects would be done instead. The biggest of those projects is about to start:

SDOT says work could start as soon as this Friday (December 5) on the 22nd/Delridge turnaround. From the flyer it’s sent to nearby residents:

New Turnaround at Delridge Way SW and 22nd Ave SW As soon as Friday, December 5, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will start construction at Delridge Way SW and 22nd Ave SW in the Delridge neighborhood at the request of City Councilmember Rob Saka pursuant to a budget investment passed by the Full Council. We will reconfigure the triangle at Delridge Way SW and 22nd Ave SW by building a 24-foot wide turnaround on the north side of the triangle connecting the two streets (see map). This will improve circulation for people driving in this part of the Delridge neighborhood. Please note this project will remove the existing informal parking in this triangle and add landscaping within the triangle area south of the street segment.

The other two projects involve signage; together, all three cost $500,000, according to SDOT, a quarter of what the original plan was budgeted for.