COUNTDOWN: Three days to 2026 West Seattle 5K!

The “no parking” signs are up for this year’s West Seattle 5K, now just three days away, 9:30 am Sunday (May 17) along Alki, starting and finishing at 61st SW. Alki and Harbor Avenues will be closed for a few hours as the runners, walkers, and rollers take over the waterfront streets (the closure usually runs approximately 8-11 am). Not only is it a chance to enjoy the scenery as you run/walk/roll with more than a thousand of your neighbors, it’s also a financial boost for the West Seattle High School PTSA‘s support of programs for students – that’s why they’ve been coordinating the West Seattle 5K for more than a decade and a half! Still time to register online – you can do that here right now.

P.S. WSB is among the WS5K’s community co-sponsors again this year – every year since the start! – see all this year’s co-sponsors here.