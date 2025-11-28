YOU CAN HELP: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle’s online auction raising money to support local youth

West Seattle, Washington

The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s main mission is to support local youth – including local Scout troops and Key Clubs at local high schools. One way to help them do that is to buy tickets for their annual holiday Pancake Breakfast, coming up December 6 (one week from tomorrow, with Santa photos as part of the deal). Another way: Bid in their online auction, with items up for grabs including shopping sprees at West Seattle businesses. The auction is open now and you can bid by going here! You can also buy Pancake Breakfast tickets at the Kiwanis’s booth at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market this Sunday – 10 am-2 pm, California/Alaska. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the Pancake Breakfast.)

