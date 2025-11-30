WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s up as holiday weekend wraps up

During the holiday season, we’re publishing two-part event lists most days, especially on weekends – first part today is from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET, DAY 3: Final day to shop the work of Native artists and crafters, 10 am-5 pm. Food vendors too. And parking on both sides of WMW. Here’s our coverage from earlier in the weekend. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

206 MAKERS’ MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: Another place to find multiple creators/vendors! At Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), vendors with ceramics, textiles, baked goods, more. Plus a pop-up with customizable gear! 10 am-2 pm

MOON ROOM SHOP & WELLNESS SALE: The “sweet little gift shop in the universe” at 5902 California SW (WSB sponsor) is “having a 15% off sale in-store and online again today. Moon Room is open 11 am-5 pm today.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: At the Triangle shop (3602 SW Alaska, WSB sponsor), “Happy Holidays! To help you get ready this holiday season, and to celebrate our 16th year as a shop, we’re offering 16% off a full purchase of 3 items or more all. weekend. long. ”

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS SALE: Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a mega-sale and guitar drawing all weekend – details here (drawing tonight).

WEST SEATTLE ROTARY FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES: Drop in at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW) any day through December 4 to see the decorated mini-trees, donated by Rotarians and businesses, between now and Thursday (December 4); on Thursday evening, 5:30-7:30 pm, the trees will be silent-auctioned, with refreshments provided by Brookdale.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

Now today’s non-holiday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: No Sunday run this week – but you’re welcome to join the Westies cheering for the Seattle Marathon and Half runners.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-fall produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FOOD DRIVE & SIGN-HOLDING: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding events also include a drop-off food drive through the rest of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Relax and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Seabyrd Trio iperforms 3-5 pm. All ages, no cover. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘PENELOPE’ MATINEE AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse has just opened the folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 3 pm matinée today; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: 4 pm class at Dragonflyc (3270 California SW).

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sundays feature live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!