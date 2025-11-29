HAPPENING NOW: Second day of Duwamish Longhouse Native Art Market in West Seattle

(WSB photos)

The Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 West Marginal Way SW) is midway through its annual three-day Native Art Market. We visited toward the end of day 1 to see some of the creations that artists and crafters are selling both in the main hall and in the year-round exhibit space. Some are from Northwest tribes, like Denise of the Skokomish:

Jonny is selling items primarily from Ecuador and Peru, including beaded leather bands:

These are made with alpaca wool:

Shelly is there with ceramic miniature holiday trees:

And at other tables you can find creations from Native-themed art to quirky stocking stuffers including these keychains made of letters from old license plates:

The longhouse market continues until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm on Sunday; they’re also planning a one-day market those same hours on Friday, December 19.