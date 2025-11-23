BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars bringing back Dick’s Drive-Ins burger truck for mega-sale’s Black Friday launch

(WSB photo, November 2024)

If you’re a Dick’s Drive-Ins burger fan, you might want to make lunch plans to be at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) on Black Friday (November 28) – TRG is bringing back the Dick’s truck, 11 am-2 pm. And this time, no in-store purchase required; the truck will be open to all, selling burgers and shakes to everyone while they last. Of course, TRG proprietor Frank Gross hopes you’ll step in (and/or shop online), as they’re launching another megasale:

Our biggest sale of the year is coming this Black Friday & Small Business Saturday here at Thunder Road Seattle & Thunder Road Portland.

MEGA size deals! We are offering 20% off select guitars, amps, & pedals (some exclusions apply) in store and online. Use discount code blackfriday20 www.thunderroadguitars.com

Online sale goes live Thanksgiving. Doors open to TRG Seattle and Portland Friday at 10 am.

The Dicks Drive-Ins truck will be back at TRG Seattle on Black Friday between 11 am – 2 pm serving up the best burgers in Seattle and we are giving away two NEW Fender American Vintage ’65 Stratocasters courtesy of our friends at Fender Guitars. All you need to do to enter to win is stop by Thunder Road Seattle or Portland Friday – Sunday to cast your entry.

This weekend is going to be epic and you are not going to want to miss it. The best deals tend to go quick so be sure to get in early, in store or online.