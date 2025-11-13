West Seattle Art Walk and more for your Thursday!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

It’s West Seattle Art Walk night – and that’s not all that’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, perfect for drippy days like today. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! “Work, Game, Craft or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall is the perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: Also at the college today – 10:30 am-12:30 pm at campus clock tower (6000 16th SW), serving community members as well as students, Japanese-inspired menu again today.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MAYORAL SPEECH: Mayor Bruce Harrell plans a noon “address to the people of Seattle.”

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: From the Community School of West Seattle:

On Thursday, November 13 from 4 pm-9 pm, Proletariat Pizza in White Center is partnering with the Community School of West Seattle for a delicious fundraiser. When you place your order — online, by phone, or in person — simply mention “Community School of West Seattle Fundraising,” and 20% of your purchase will be donated back to the school!

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Delfino’s Chicago-Style Pizza.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH THE ART OF MUSIC: From Alki to Morgan Junction, enjoy art and music tonight – most venues with artist receptions are open 5-8; scroll through this list for those highlights. (Including, as previewed here, the Easy Street Records “double feature”!) And three Art of Music mini-concerts are set for 6 to 7:45 pm; scroll through this list to see who’s where and find out about their music.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Part of tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk lineup too.

ASTRA LUMINA: The light-and-sound show at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) continues. First admission is 5 pm; tickets and info here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 6, music at 7, with Unplugged, 11:59, Moth, Ray Baron. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: This one’s for walkers! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, writer Hanna Brooks Olsen tells the story of “Seattle’s most notorious madam,” Lou Graham, and others “who built Seattle.” Our calendar listing includes the link for registering to watch/listen.

’90s TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 21+.

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Opening night for new student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, 8 pm.

