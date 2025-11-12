PREVIEW: What to see and hear during Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk and Art of Music

Art is the word tomorrow night – it’ll be the second Thursday, which means West Seattle Art Walk night. Here’s the list of this quarter’s participating venues:

Venues with artist receptions – most of them 5 pm to 8 pm – are highlighted here. Among them:

DOUBLE FEATURE AT EASY STREET: This is a don’t-miss:

On Thu. Nov 13, Easy Street Records becomes a living archive. Two back-to-back events will celebrate the legacy of the PNW music scene, the power of underground community, and the art it still inspires. 5 PM – GRIEF, GRITS, & THE GITS: Melissa Meszaros, author of Song Over the Bones and Steve Moriarty, author of “Mia Zapata & The Gits” and certified Weirdo, share raw, personal stories that offer two perspectives on the same moment in time. Steve will then read the story he contributed to As Many Weirdos as Possible, a memory that will live on in our upcoming book featuring portraits and stories from the artists, misfits, and scene-shapers who defined the PNW music scene from 1985–1995. 7 PM – EASY, WEIRDO: As Many Weirdos As Possible debuts a short film “Easy, Weirdo” by Lake & Pine Design on the making of “The Corner of California & Alaska” miniature. Artist Rosetta Geek will be joined by Easy Street’s Matt Vaughan in a live convo hosted by photographer Lance Mercer. The miniature will be on display all night. Come through!

Also of note:

COMPASS REAL ESTATE (4531 California SW): Photographer Eugene Lee, 5-8 pm reception, showing “After Work,” photographs the artist describes as “the quiet reach of nature within the city. Shot entirely in West Seattle parks, these photographs explore light, shape, and atmosphere—candid scenes of people winding down, finding stillness, and breathing in at the end of the day.”

CAPERS HOME (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor): Group show: Vanessa Lanza, Jimmy Ulvenes, and Gretchen Flickinger, 5 pm till late.

ALKI ARTS (6030 California SW): Group show: Steve Jensen, Christopher Mathie, David Harrison, Garreth Schuh and Vanessa Lanza, 5 pm-8 pm. “Northwest Perspectives.”

Also Thursday night, November’s lineup for The Art of Music, with three free mini-concerts, all 6-7:45 pm as listed on the poster:

Read more about the artists here. Then make plans to get out tomorrow night!