WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle turkey giveaway Saturday

(WSB file photo)

One more reminder – especially considering more people are experiencing food insecurity right now – tomorrow morning (Saturday, November 22) is the annual Eastridge Church turkey giveaway. Between their West Seattle and Issaquah campuses, they are ready to provide 1,500 turkeys and bags of holiday-meal groceries. No proof of need required; in West Seattle,the line forms outside the Eastridge campus on 39th SW just south of SW Oregon (across from West Seattle Bowl). They expect to be there until 11:30 am unless the turkeys run out sooner.