VETERANS DAY 2025: Quail Park of West Seattle honors residents

November 11, 2025 2:56 pm
Veterans Day commemorations come in all sizes. The senior-living center Quail Park of West Seattle invited us to stop by and say hello to three residents it’s honoring today:

Above, John Poska served in the Army/Reserve from 1964 to 1970. Below, Randy Curntt served in the Navy for more than a decade after graduating from the US Naval Academy in 1972

Quail Park also presented a certificate of recognition to Larry Johnson, a retired police captain:

The special program Quail Park presented today, in morning and afternoon sessions, featured music.

Quail Park is on the east side of The Junction.

