Ukraine update, Easy Street book event, more – here’s our Monday West Seattle event list

For highlights of what's happening in West Seattle today/tonight, here's our list:

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Drop donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

BABY STORY TIME: Also at Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

UKRAINE UPDATE: West Seattle resident and relief volunteer Peter Gelpi is back from Ukraine and giving a public presentation tonight (organized by the West Seattle Hatters) about what’s happening there and ways people are helping, 6 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th SW and SW Myrtle).

BOOK EVENT AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Simon Raymonde of the Cocteau Twins talks about his book “In One Ear,” 6 pm, “moderated by Anne-Lynne Williams (Lotte Kestner, Trespassers William), special guest Marco Collins (The End, KEXP,KUOW),” free, all ages, but signing segment of the event requires book purchase – it’s available at tonight’s event, “ahead of the official launch,” says ESR. (4559 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MOVIE MONDAY AT BENBOW ROOM: Two classic movies every Monday at 7 pm – tonight “Fight Club” and “Se7en.” (4210 SW Admiral Way)

CHESS NIGHT AT MISSION CANTINA: Another new calendar addition:

Chess night every second and fourth Monday. 7-9 PM in the upstairs area at Mission Cantina

(2325 California SW). All levels of chess players welcome. 5 and 10 minute games, over the board chess. Order food and drink at the bar.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar;