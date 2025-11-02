READER REPORT: More tire dumping in West Duwamish Greenbelt

The photos and report were sent by Matthew;

Just wanted to give you a heads up about some more tire dumping in the West Seattle Greenbelt off Highland Park (Way) towards the bottom of the hill. About 100 tires were dumped about 200’ up from the gate. The gate has been unlocked for some time and allowing this commercial level dumping again. Awhile back, there were at least 100 tires dumped by the gate. Seems like the perpetrators are back. And, now, there’s an abandoned van nearby.

That van has been there since at least 10/14/25. Several neighbors and members of the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group have sent in Find It Fix It reports.