Memorial planned December 14 for Bonnie A. Beerman, 1928-2025

Family and friends will gather next month to remember Bonnie Beerman, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Bonnie Arlene Beerman, age 97, a true West Seattleite, died on August 18, 2025. She passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Arlene by her side.

Born on April 8, 1928, at her parents’ home in the West Seattle Junction to William and Arlene Rochester, Bonnie was a proud graduate of West Seattle High School (1946) and attended the University of Washington.

Her friends Walt and Carol Tabor introduced Bonnie to Moe Beerman in 1955. They were married from March 2, 1956, until Moe’s passing in 2008. They raised five children: Leslie, Robert, David, Brian, and Arlene.

Bonnie had a passion and a big heart for serving. When the children were young, she volunteered on various Fauntleroy Church committees and enjoyed ten years serving as a political manager for West Seattle State Rep. Bill Leckenby.

In 1976, Bonnie went to work at Westside Federal as a teller. During her years at Westside Federal, she was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Manager at West Seattle Branch. Bonnie was honored with a Women of Achievement in the field of Banking.

Over 30 years of community involvement, she served on boards of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and Fauntleroy YMCA, and as a trustee and vice-chair for West Seattle Community Hospital.

After retiring at the age of 62, she and Moe worked on a committee organized by Earl Cruzen to launch the Murals of West Seattle in the West Seattle Junction and bring the Walking on Logs statues to the Fauntleroy Expressway.

She also volunteered providing tax assistance at the Senior Center of West Seattle (now Center for Active Living). Her passion for serving continued at Fauntleroy as a Financial Assistant until her mid-80s.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Leslie; Robert (Anne); David; Brian (Patricia); Arlene. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Michelle (David) – Wyatt and Benjamin; Zak; Bruce – Lilly and Emmett; Olivia – Armand, Lorelie, Helios and Bastion; and Nicole. Bonnie’s sister Chirlee and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Fauntleroy Church on December 14, 2025, at 2:30 pm. The service will include a livestream link – youtube.com/live/EzM-SgzF81E?si=ignxETy09ggWMB0Blink

In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to Fauntleroy Church Maintenance Reserves. Fauntleroy Church UCC, 9140 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136.