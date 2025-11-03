FOLLOWUP: Still awaiting Morgan Junction EV-charging lot construction

When last we checked in on the future Morgan Junction EV-charging lot, the city said construction would start in October. That month ended with no sign of construction, so we checked in again.

While the project website now says “late 2025” for the start of construction on the eight-charger lot, we asked Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang if they could be more specific, and Strang said November, adding, “We’re currently working through pre-construction activities with the contractor.” As we reported a month ago, Zenisco Inc. won the contract with a bid of $823,250.