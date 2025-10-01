FOLLOWUP: Contractor chosen for Morgan Junction EV-charging lot

While the park expansion less than two blocks away languishes, another city project in Morgan Junction appears to be approaching construction. Checking on the Morgan Junction electric-vehicle-charging lot site between Fauntleroy and Morgan, north of 42nd SW, we discovered the winning bidder’s contract was finalized just this past Monday. Zenisco Inc. beat out eight other bidders, according to this page on the city’s bidding website, which says the contract amount is $823,250. Zenisco’s project gallery is heavy on telecom work. This is a Seattle City Light project, as we’ve been reporting since 2022, and we have a message out to SCL to ask how soon they expect construction to begin. Back in April, SCL had projected it would start this month and be ready in spring, just a few months after an estimate that it would be finished this fall.
