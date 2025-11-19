BIZNOTE: Itto’s Tapas to celebrate 10th anniversary

Ten years after Khalid Agour opened Itto’s Tapas at the corner of California/Genesee on the north edge of The Junction, he’s inviting you to help him celebrate. This Friday (November 21st) Itto’s Tapas will offer $10 sangria, $10 chicken brochette, free ice cream, and a $100 gift-card giveaway. He says, “We want to thank our tight-knit community for all the love they showed us, and we’re looking forward to many more years to come.” Hours will be 4 pm to 10 pm. (Last year Agour added a sibling for Itto’s Tapas next door, wine bar Itto’s Vino.)