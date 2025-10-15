WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Post-game service added

As noted in the morning traffic/weather info roundup, we asked Metro whether they were considering adding West Seattle Water Taxi runs for the Mariners’ playoff games. Spokesperson Al Sanders tells us yes:

The West Seattle Water Taxi will be running post-game service on Wednesday [tonight], Thursday and (if needed) on Friday. Sailing times from Pier 50 will be at 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

If the Mariners do make it to the World Series, the Marine Division will consider additional service on a game-by-game basis.