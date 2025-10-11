WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Simple yet memorable decoration

Some Halloween displays fill yards/decks with various creeply creatures. Then … there are some with sparse elegance. Like this one. The centerpiece is the heart of this Halloween display, spotted by Jerry Simmons along 35th Avenue SW (and requiring him to turn around and go back for the photo!). Got a decoration pic to share, yours or someone else’s? westseattleblog@gmail.com as we continue nightly features for three more weeks! (What we’ve already shown is in the WSB Halloween archive.)