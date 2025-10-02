WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets pierce apartment windows on Harbor Avenue

For the second time in three weeks, someone has shot at residential windows in a Harbor Avenue SW building. On September 10, it happened at The Residences across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp; this time, it happened at Harbor Flats, at the south end of Harbor by the West Seattle Bridge. Police rushed there after multiple calls about gunfire, including someone saying they had at least one damaged window, and the officers have told dispatch at least three units have bullet damage. They’re checking to be sure no one is injured. As for who did it, so far they’re telling dispatch a “white or gray” vehicle was seen heading onto the eastbound bridge after the gunfire.