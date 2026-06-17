CONGRATULATIONS! Special honors for top West Seattle HS student-athletes graduating tonight

As noted earlier, it’s the last day of school for Seattle Public Schools. It’s been quite a year for high-school student-athletes, and West Seattle High School had special recognition for the top achievers who will wear special athletic-honor cords at tonight’s commencement ceremony. The announcement and photos were sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

This wweek, we honored our graduating student-athletes who went above and beyond during their athletic careers at West Seattle High School by awarding them special athletic honor cords.

This year we recognized excellence in three distinguished categories:

School Record Holders – Student-athletes who are graduating as current West Seatle High School record holders in their sport.

State Champions – Student-athletes who have reached the pinnacle of competition by earning a state title as an individual or part of a West Seattle High School team.

Golden Wildcats – Student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment and dedication by competing in three sports during their senior year.

These honors celebrate the hard work, perseverance, leadership, and school pride that make our student-athletes outstanding representatives of the Wildcat community.

Graduating Seniors: School Record Holders

Mack Rysmeus: 200 Freestyle Relay, Will Frederick: 4×400 Relay, Marcus Ramsey: 4×400 Relay, Aidan Murray: 4×400 Relay, Layla Ho: 4×200 & 4×400 Relays, Jeremiah O’Keefe: 200 Freestyle & 400 Freestyle Relays, (not pictured: Nathan Boehmer 200 Freestyle Relay)

Graduating Seniors: State Champions

Lincoln Scott: Baseball (’24), Cody Buehring: Baseball (’24), Cody McCall: Baseball (’24), Asher Rosenstock: Unified Soccer, Grace Carroll: Unified Soccer, Ellie Miller: Unified Soccer, Molly Combs: Bowling (First Individual MetroLeague State Champion in league and school history), Izzy McKamey: Unified Soccer, (not pictured Jonas Darragh & Jaykel Warwick: Unified Soccer)

The Golden Wildcat Award is one of the highest honors our athletic program can bestow. It recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment, perseverance, leadership, and school pride through participation in three sports their senior year. This award celebrates individuals who embody the true spirit of a Wildcat by consistently representing our school with dedication both on and off the field, court, track, or mat.

Three-sport athletes hold a special place in our program because they embrace the challenge of competing year-round while balancing academics, training, and team responsibilities. Their willingness to contribute across multiple seasons strengthens our athletic culture, supports a wide range of teams, and inspires younger athletes to stay involved.

West Seattle “Golden Wildcats Class of 2026

Eli Findlay, Asher Rosenstock, Grace Carroll, Ellie Miller, Izzy McKamey, Isabella Baber, Lilly O’Claire, Breanna O’Connor, Sadie Stover, John Ingraham, (not pictured: Marley Franklin, Jaykel Warwick, Jonas Darragh)