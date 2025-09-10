WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Harbor Avenue gunfire investigation

11:37 PM: Police are investigating gunfire reported on Harbor Avenue SW near Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Those reports include one person who said a bullet came through the window of their residence in the 1300 block of Harbor, and police arriving in the area report “several windows struck … on the north side of the building … at least four apartments hit.” They also heard from one person who said they saw a person firing a gun.

11:40 PM: Police are checking to ensure nobody in those apartments was hit, and they’re planning to block off Harbor for now while they look for evidence.

11:46 PM: Officers told dispatch they’ve verified that everyone inside the building is OK. They’re trying to get SFD to come out now to help secure the broken windows so glass doesn’t fall on people/vehicles below.