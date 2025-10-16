Welcome the Whales, Rat City Art & Food Walk, music, theater, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Wednesday sunset photo by Tony Tschanz)

Yes, it’s game night again, but there’s more happening in West Seattle and vicinity before/during/after! Here’s our list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

DROP-IN COWORK HANGOUT AT THE VOID: Coffee and connections, new weekly casual coworking hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Fall is a perfect time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Art is on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 California SW), and you can visit any time during regular hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

LUNCH AND LEARN ABOUT TAX DEDUCTIONS: Free hourlong lunch-and-learn event at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor), noon-1 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Stanford’s.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: At a variety of venues in South Delridge and White Center, 5-8 pm. See the participant list here.

MADAME B’S DARK BAZAAR: One of the Rat City stops is Madame B’s Dark Bazaar at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), where the bazaar is on from 5 to 8 pm, spooky storytelling 8-10 pm.

POSTCARDS FOR DEMOCRACY HAPPY HOUR: 5-7 pm gathering at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) for long-distance advocacy.

MARINERS’ ALCS GAME 4: Still looking for a place to watch? Here are some options.

‘WELCOME THE ORCAS’ KICKOFF: Meet up with The Whale Trail at Elliott Bay Brewing in The Junction (4720 California SW), 5:30-8:30 pm, for the kickoff of this all-fall-long event.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now leaving from Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW), it’s the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Is walking more your speed? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL CANCELED: Because of the M’s game.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music: Christopher Ellis, Polari, Lottie Johnston, Summerray. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Final week! 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info including the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage, 8 pm.

