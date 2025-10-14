Mariners ALCS Game 3 tomorrow! Help us build a West Seattle watch-party list

(Photo sent by Michael Reilly)

Everyone’s cheering for the Mariners. Even the statues! But you’d probably like to watch them in American League Championship Series Game 3 tomorrow with some people who are a little less, well, stony-faced. We’re getting questions about West Seattle watch parties, so maybe you can help us build a list. First one sent to us:

SEASIDE GRILL: Alki Beach Pride is hosting this watch party, with appetizer and drink specials. (2820 Alki SW)

Game time is 5 pm Wednesday – we’ll add to this list with anyplace we hear about from you – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – and anyplace we find while looking around!