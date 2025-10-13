SNOW! Olympics sighting; West Seattle Ski Swap upcoming

Thanks to James Bratsanos for the view of the snow-dusted Olympic Mountains peaks seen from Alki after the weekend storm clouds lifted and departed. It’s not snowing low enough for skiing (the Stevens Pass cameras verify that) yet, but it gives us a reason to remind you that this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap is less than two weeks away. Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) presents the Ski Swap across the street at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), and this year’s swap starts with seller dropoffs on Friday, October 24, 2-5:30 pm (snowboards and other snowsports gear, not just skis), then two days of shopping, 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday, October 25-26. If you’re interested in selling, go here to register before pre-swap Thursday (October 23).