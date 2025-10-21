SALMON: See a Longfellow sighting; join in the Fauntleroy welcome

It’s salmon season in West Seattle creeks!

LONGFELLOW CREEK: Thanks to Manuel Valdes for sending that video of a Monday sighting: “Saw about a half dozen (Monday) afternoon just south of the health club, already trying to get over the first beaver dams.”

FAUNTLEROY CREEK: No official word of sightings here yet but this Sunday (October 26) is the day you’re invited to join in the annual singing and drumming gathering to welcome the coho. 4 pm, show up where SW Director meets upper Fauntleroy Way, across the street and upslope from the ferry dock. Bring something to drum with if you want, but not required. All ages!