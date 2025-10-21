HPAC skipping October meeting, focusing on Highland Park Way hill project next time

The fourth Wednesday of the month – tomorrow – usually would be HPAC meeting night, but the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge is skipping this month:

We hope everyone has been making the most of this beautiful autumn season. HPAC’s October gathering won’t be taking place as originally scheduled. However, we’re hoping to reconvene in November or December for a special session where we’ll dive into the revised design for the Highland Park Way SW hill project with SDOT.

SDOT announced last March that it was proceeding with the project to replace a downhill driving lane with biking/walking/rolling infrastructure