No, that was NOT a stabbing

A few readers have asked about a “scenes of violence” response at Westwood Village just before 6 am today. Though it was dispatched as a possible stabbing, both police-radio traffic and information we got when following up directly from SPD say that’s not what it turned out to be. We contacted police after hearing in the archived radio communication an officer saying the situation might actually be a “medical issue.” Responding to our follow-up question via email, SPD spokesperson Det. Brian Pritchard confirmed that, telling us, “There was no stabbing, a 53-year-old man’s (PICC) line (peripherally inserted central catheter) was leaking. The subject was transported to Harborview Medical Center (HMC). Despite the medical staff’s efforts at HMC the man was pronounced deceased.”