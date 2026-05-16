WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thief; wrong-way prowlers

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

PACKAGE THIEF: This report is from Ashley:

WRONG-WAY PROWLERS: We’ve heard from multiple Brace Point neighbors about these two, including this report from Tiffany:

Last night right before 4 am at the dead-end street of 46th and Roxbury, two men prowled two neighbors’ cars and attempted to break into one neighbor’s garage. Nothing of value was taken. Our ring camera caught them attempting to leave our street through our backyard, they quickly realized there was no way out.