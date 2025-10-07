COUNTDOWN: 19 days until West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2025!

(WSB photo, 2024 Harvest Fest costume parade)

Halloween season means not just decorations but also celebrations – and the biggest one in West Seattle is in The Junction, Harvest Fest, now 19 days away, and the West Seattle Junction Association has scared up the official announcement!

The West Seattle Junction Association invites the community to celebrate the season at Harvest Fest, happening Sunday, October 26th from 11 AM to 2 PM in the heart of The Junction (California Ave SW between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds). This free, family-friendly event is one of West Seattle’s favorite fall traditions — packed with festive fun for all ages!

Attendees can look forward to:

–Costume Parade led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band

-A thrilling performance by the Seattle Thrillers at noon

–Pie-Eating Contest presented by A La Mode Pies

–Chili Cook-Off benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank

–Sidewalk Trick-or-Treating from 11 AM–2 PM

–Live music, activity booths, and fun surprises around every corner

Bring the whole family — and your four-legged friends too! (Note: Harvest Fest can be loud and crowded, so make sure your pups are comfortable in that type of environment.)

“Harvest Fest really captures the spirit of West Seattle,” said Stacie Woods, Marketing & Events Director, West Seattle Junction Association. “It’s about neighbors, families, and local businesses coming together to celebrate community in the heart of the Junction.” Join us for this day of costumes, community, and seasonal cheer!