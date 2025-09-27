WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 35 notes!

(Friday sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Welcome to the first weekend of fall! Here’s our big West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Want to start your weekend with a run? West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Anyone having a yard/garage sale today? Check listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), the second workshop in a series that will teach you about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here. Today’s topic: “Fall gardening. Fall is the best time to start a garden. Find out why.”

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: The big “Rally on the Rock” tournament with more than 100 players is today, 9 am-6 pm at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex courts. (2801 SW Thistle)

ADULTING WITH CONFIDENCE: New workshop series starts at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 9 am-noon.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

WEST SEATTLE ECOLOGY FAIR: What can you do to help our ecologically challenged planet and the lives that depend on it? Find out 10 am-2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast side of 35th/Myrtle), with keynote speech at noon. Here’s our preview.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Just a few more weeks to shop at this weekly market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more!

VASHON ISLAND LOWLAND GAMES: Looking for something different to do? Our neighbors to the west are hosting their first Scottish Highland Games-style event all day. 10 am-9 pm, schedule and more in our calendar listing. (18876 Vashon Highway, Vashon Island)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: On hiatus; no gathering until mid-October

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

PET ADOPTION EVENT: Noon-2 pm at Mud Bay Admiral (2611 California SW), part of Neighborhood Pet Store Day event during which pet-food sales are matched with donations to pet organizations.

FRESH HOP WEEK AT OUNCES: Annual event at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open noon-9 pm today.

OKTOBERFEST AT THE BEER JUNCTION: Second day of the fall celebration! Open noon-midnight. (4511 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

CHOOSING, PLANTING, CARING FOR TREES: 1 pm educational event at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW), free.

(Photo from past showcase)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS SHOWCASE: 1-4 pm, come see the work of dozens of local quilters! Free showcase at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

BEER JUNCTION BIKE CLUB: 2 pm, gather in back for the monthly ride around the neighborhood, all ages. (4511 California SW)

WHITE CENTER NIGHT MARKET: Second and biggest night of this event at 16th/98th, hosted by the Cambodian American Community Council of Washington, including a car show. Here’s our White Center Now report on night 1. 2-10 pm.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: A cappella folk ensemble Gather Round at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: First anniversary! This month’s book, “In the Mouth of the Wolf.” 7 pm gathering at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW).

LISTENING EVENT AT EASY STREET: Be one of the first to hear Neko Case‘s new album. 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain, first weekend for the new play at the Junction playhouuse; ticket link in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: 9 pm, tonight it’s Love Lounge, hosted by Fraya Love, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJs Kingblind, Teenage Rampage, Smack at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!