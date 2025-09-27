West Seattle, Washington

27 Saturday

54℉

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 35 notes!

September 27, 2025 6:12 am
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Friday sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Welcome to the first weekend of fall! Here’s our big West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Want to start your weekend with a run? West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Anyone having a yard/garage sale today? Check listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

URBAN FARMING WORKSHOP: 9 am at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), the second workshop in a series that will teach you about growing food in an urban community garden, as previewed here. Today’s topic: “Fall gardening. Fall is the best time to start a garden. Find out why.”

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: The big “Rally on the Rock” tournament with more than 100 players is today, 9 am-6 pm at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex courts. (2801 SW Thistle)

ADULTING WITH CONFIDENCE: New workshop series starts at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 9 am-noon.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

WEST SEATTLE ECOLOGY FAIR: What can you do to help our ecologically challenged planet and the lives that depend on it? Find out 10 am-2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast side of 35th/Myrtle), with keynote speech at noon. Here’s our preview.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Just a few more weeks to shop at this weekly market! Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, sweet treats, body-care products, more!

VASHON ISLAND LOWLAND GAMES: Looking for something different to do? Our neighbors to the west are hosting their first Scottish Highland Games-style event all day. 10 am-9 pm, schedule and more in our calendar listing. (18876 Vashon Highway, Vashon Island)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: On hiatus; no gathering until mid-October

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

PET ADOPTION EVENT: Noon-2 pm at Mud Bay Admiral (2611 California SW), part of Neighborhood Pet Store Day event during which pet-food sales are matched with donations to pet organizations.

FRESH HOP WEEK AT OUNCES: Annual event at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open noon-9 pm today.

OKTOBERFEST AT THE BEER JUNCTION: Second day of the fall celebration! Open noon-midnight. (4511 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

CHOOSING, PLANTING, CARING FOR TREES: 1 pm educational event at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW), free.

(Photo from past showcase)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS SHOWCASE: 1-4 pm, come see the work of dozens of local quilters! Free showcase at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

BEER JUNCTION BIKE CLUB: 2 pm, gather in back for the monthly ride around the neighborhood, all ages. (4511 California SW)

WHITE CENTER NIGHT MARKET: Second and biggest night of this event at 16th/98th, hosted by the Cambodian American Community Council of Washington, including a car show. Here’s our White Center Now report on night 1. 2-10 pm.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: A cappella folk ensemble Gather Round at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, no cover, all ages.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: First anniversary! This month’s book, “In the Mouth of the Wolf.” 7 pm gathering at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW).

LISTENING EVENT AT EASY STREET: Be one of the first to hear Neko Case‘s new album. 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain, first weekend for the new play at the Junction playhouuse; ticket link in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: 9 pm, tonight it’s Love Lounge, hosted by Fraya Love, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJs Kingblind, Teenage Rampage, Smack at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

